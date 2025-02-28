wrestling / News
Latest Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber Tomorrow Night
February 28, 2025
WWE is set to run their annual Elimination Chamber PLE tomorrow night and the updated bettings odds are now available. You can find them below, via BetOnline:
Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
Drew McIntyre: (+210)
John Cena: (-375)
Damian Priest: (+10,000)
CM Punk: (+300)
Logan Paul: (+6600)
Seth Rollins: (+5000)
Women’s Elimination Chamber Match
Bianca Belair: (-450)
Liv Morgan: (+400)
Naomi: (+800)
Roxanne Perez: (+1600)
Bayley: (+2500)
Alexa Bliss: (+700)
Unsanctioned Match
Sami Zayn: (+155)
Kevin Owens: (-220)
Tag Team Match
Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton: (-2500)
Candice LeRae and Nia Jax: (+800)
