Latest Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber Tomorrow Night

WWE is set to run their annual Elimination Chamber PLE tomorrow night and the updated bettings odds are now available. You can find them below, via BetOnline:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

Drew McIntyre: (+210)

John Cena: (-375)

Damian Priest: (+10,000)

CM Punk: (+300)

Logan Paul: (+6600)

Seth Rollins: (+5000)

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Bianca Belair: (-450)

Liv Morgan: (+400)

Naomi: (+800)

Roxanne Perez: (+1600)

Bayley: (+2500)

Alexa Bliss: (+700)

Unsanctioned Match

Sami Zayn: (+155)

Kevin Owens: (-220)

Tag Team Match

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton: (-2500)

Candice LeRae and Nia Jax: (+800)