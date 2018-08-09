WWE News: The Latest on Bobby Fish’s Return Date, Robby Brookside Gets Emotional Watching His Daughter Compete in The MYC, Triple H Comments On Day 1 Of MYC Tapings

– At this time, Bobby Fish’s return after knee surgery is looking to be in November or December. He’s been out since late March after suffering a partially torn ACL and MCL. [Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

– WWE Performance Center coach Robby Brookside posted the following to celebrate with his daughter, Xia Brookside, as she is being introduced as a competitor in the Mae Young Classic…

Beyond words, 37 years in this business and tonight I am at a loss for words. My little girl did me proud.x https://t.co/GhEVWO79o0 — Robby Brookside (@RobbyBrookside) August 9, 2018

– Triple H posted the following after last night’s Mae Young Classic tapings…