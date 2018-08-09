wrestling / News
WWE News: The Latest on Bobby Fish’s Return Date, Robby Brookside Gets Emotional Watching His Daughter Compete in The MYC, Triple H Comments On Day 1 Of MYC Tapings
– At this time, Bobby Fish’s return after knee surgery is looking to be in November or December. He’s been out since late March after suffering a partially torn ACL and MCL. [Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]
– WWE Performance Center coach Robby Brookside posted the following to celebrate with his daughter, Xia Brookside, as she is being introduced as a competitor in the Mae Young Classic…
What an experience #MaeYoungClassic !! 💕 @RobbyBrookside I love you daddy 💕 pic.twitter.com/JvaY0mzA5K
— Xia Brookside🦄 (@xiabrookside16) August 9, 2018
Beyond words, 37 years in this business and tonight I am at a loss for words. My little girl did me proud.x https://t.co/GhEVWO79o0
— Robby Brookside (@RobbyBrookside) August 9, 2018
– Triple H posted the following after last night’s Mae Young Classic tapings…
Incredible performances by the women who walked down the aisle this evening for the 2018 @MaeYoungClassic… ready and EXCITED for day two tomorrow. #Proud pic.twitter.com/moCjBI9v1D
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2018