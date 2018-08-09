Quantcast

 

WWE News: The Latest on Bobby Fish’s Return Date, Robby Brookside Gets Emotional Watching His Daughter Compete in The MYC, Triple H Comments On Day 1 Of MYC Tapings

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– At this time, Bobby Fish’s return after knee surgery is looking to be in November or December. He’s been out since late March after suffering a partially torn ACL and MCL. [Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

– WWE Performance Center coach Robby Brookside posted the following to celebrate with his daughter, Xia Brookside, as she is being introduced as a competitor in the Mae Young Classic…

– Triple H posted the following after last night’s Mae Young Classic tapings…

