WWE News: Latest Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse Segment, Ricochet Comments on Raw Win
May 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt was back in the Firefly Funhouse on this week’s Raw, and he brought some young friends. You can see video below of Wyatt questioning Mercy the Buzzard about his meal — specifically, Rambling Rabbit. Mercy said that he had Rambling because the rabbit was trying to “force me to adhere to his Bohemian worldview and ideology.” Wyatt then got a bunch of kids to show up for a picnic, though they didn’t seem too enthused:
– Ricochet appeared in a post-Raw video commenting on his win to retain his spot in Money in the Bank. Ricochet beat Robert Roode on the show to keep his spot in the match at May’s PPV and, in the interview, responded to Roode’s comments that he didn’t deserve his spot in the match:
