Latest Bushiroad Financial Report Shows Increased Revenue For NJPW and STARDOM

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bushiroad has released their annual financial report, with NJPW and STARDOM getting more revenue than the year prior. New Japan had more attendance than the year before thanks to pandemic restrictions in Japan loosening up. Both NJPW and STARDOM are listed together, so it’s hard to tell which company earned what, but combined they brought in 5.599 million yen (around $39 million).

Bushiroad’s fiscal year lasts for 11 months, so this is from August 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

The previous year, 2020-21, brought in 4.547 million yen.

Live event net income, which includes both wrestling companies and concerts, they actually lost $300,000. However this was down from the losses the year before, which were $800,000. It’s unknown if the losses were from wrestling, concerts or both. However, NJPW had a better year due to increased attendance and the Forbidden Door PPV with AEW.

This was the best year for Bushiroad with wrestling, topping NJPW’s hot year of 2018-19, which previously set the record with two Tokyo Dome shows and the 2018 G-1 tournament. However, they didn’t own STARDOM at the time and NJPW’s revenue is lower than that time.

New Japan World subscribers were “in the range of 100,000″. The company hit that mark four and a half years ago for Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho, then peaked at around 125,000 in 2020 for the two Tokyo Dome shows.

STARDOM’s annual profits were the highest in its history thanks to live attendance and merchandise sales.