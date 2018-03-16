The Latest on When Daniel Bryan’s WWE Contract Ends

According to Pwinsider’s Mike Johnson (via Sportskeeda), Daniel Bryan’s WWE looks to end in September. Unfortunately for Cody & the Young Bucks, it won’t be in time for Bryan to appear at “All In”…

“Obviously the hope at one point was Daniel Bryan but given the date that Daniel Bryan’s current deal is scheduled to end in September, I believe — September 23rd was the date I had heard. If they were going to try to draw based on the idea of having Daniel Bryan there it would just make sense that they would wait until he is available. Maybe that’s a sign that they know Daniel Bryan isn’t going to be there.”