AEW News: Latest on Debut Location For Collision, Note On International Championship

– A new report has some additional details on plans for the debut location of AEW Collision. As noted on Wednesday, AEW announced the first five locations for the show but did not announce the city for the first episode on June 17th, noting that it will be announced by Tony Khan next week. PWInsider reports that while the plan was to have the taping at the United Center in Chicago, that is still the plan only if the company gets everything sorted with CM Punk.

If the company is unable to do so, they are reportedly going to look into having the first episode elsewhere. The site notes that Punk and AEW’s sides have spoken since he was pulled from the Collision announcement, but there are no updates beyond that.

– PWInsider also notes that it is believed among those in AEW that the International Championship was “leveled up” from the All-Atlantic in part to raise the title’s profile so that it can be used regularly on Collision. The report makes it clear that this doesn’t mean that the tutle will be exclusive to Collision, just that the idea was to add prestige to it for when Collision arrives.