Latest Details On AEW’s Reported Plans For Bobby Lashley

A new report has the latest on AEW’s reported plans for Bobby Lashley. As reported, Lashley has reportedly signed with AEW. While a lot of people expected to see Lashley debut at WrestleDream on Saturday, Fightful has reported that he was not at the show. Fightful Select’s latest report notes that AEW considered debuting Lashley at the show but decided against it. Sources noted that such a debut would have likely ended with Swerve Strickland attacked and wish Bryan Danielson suffering that fate to close the show, it was not believed likely that two beatdowns of hometown stars would have gone over well.

As things currently are, Lashley is expected to debut in the coming weeks and, as expected, will be alightned with MVP and Shelton Benjamin.