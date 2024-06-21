Latest Details on When CM Punk Will Make His In-Ring Return

– As previously reported, it’s believed that CM Punk will be ready to return to the ring by early August for WWE SummerSlam for a potential matchup with Drew McIntyre. Dave Meltzer had an update on Punk’s status for the event during this week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer reports that while the hope is that Punk vs. McIntyre will take place at the August premium live event, it’s currently “up in the air” if Punk will be ready and cleared to return to the ring by that date. Punk’s in-ring return by that timeframe is reportedly “not a sure thing.”

CM Punk is scheduled to appear on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown in his hometown of Chicago. During the WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland post-show press conference, Punk revealed that he would soon be seeing his doctors “with the idea that I’m going to be cleared.”

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.