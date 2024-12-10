Latest Details On Relationship Between Rey Fenix & AEW

A new report has some details on the relationship between Rey Fenix and AEW. As reported, Fenix posted a series of tweets over the weekend where he talked about “inhumane treatment” and being “ignored” for months when he needed a doctor. Fightful Select reports that they have reached out for comment from AEW both via message and in person, and were told that they would not comment with another source saying they could not comment on medical claims.

According to the report, several sources in AEW have expressed surprise by Fenix’s tweets even considering that the two sides are not seeing eye to eye. One source acknowledged that there have been communication issues between the two sides but had not heard of anything that would be considered “inhumane” and had not spoken to Fenix about the matter. That source said that Fenix took issue at one point with a doctor who had not cleared him, though the context isn’t known. Fenix has also not responded to request for comment.

Another source in AEW said they were familiar with the situation said the claims were not true. That source said that AEW had been upset about the word that the Lucha Bros. had had talks with WWE when they had time remaining on their contract and believed that reports that AEW weren’t upset by it was someone trying to “babyface themselves” on the matter.

Penta is a free agent currently, while Fenix is under contract into 2025 due to injury time being added to his deal. Both men are heavy in demand and as of now, Fenix’s status with AEW is up in the air. Some in AEW had indicated to Fightful last week that they may give Fenix an early release but there’s been no update on that, and one source suggested that they believed almost any outcome to the matter will set an unfortunate precedent.