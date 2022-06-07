Latest Details On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Leave of Absence

New details continue to be reported about Stephanie McMahon’s leave of absence from WWE and how it came about. As noted yesterday, a report from Business Insider suggested that Vince McMahon was responsible for Stephanie’s leave and that it was because WWE wasn’t generating the growth they wanted under her. According to a new report from Fightful Select, sources in the company have indicated that is not the case.

According to the report, people involved with WWE since before Nick Khan came into power were shooting down the report before it dropped. Some hires from Khan’s regime said that there were performance issues and things for Stephanie to improve on, but not to the level that caused her to be pushed out. Both sides say that the decision was Stephanie’s. The report adds that Stephanie was still included on production emails up until Monday’s episode of Raw, and that her finally being taken off was a matter of “housekeeping.”

The report also notes that WWE Head of Global Sales & Partnerships Claudine Lilien, who was stated in the Business Insider as leaving WWE, was released. The site notrs that Lilien was not looked upon as a great hire by McMahon and that there were a lot of areas of improvement there including selling sponsors on a much broader and long term bases, as opposed to selling them on a single show basis.