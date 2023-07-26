wrestling / News
Latest On Dustin Rhodes’ AEW Contract Length
A new report has an update on Dustin Rhodes’ AEW contract. Rhodes noted in an interview back in December that his contract would be up in July of this year. Fightful Select reports that this is no longer the case and Rhodes’ contract is up as of September of 2024.
There’s no word on whether an extension was signed or what else may have led to the new expiration date; all that was confirmed by the outlet is the date. Rhodes said in the original interview:
“I made the decision, the end of July, my contract is up and I’m going to be done in-ring, or at least tone way down. I don’t know if that’s going to be it because when we say we’re retiring, we always comeback and you never say never, but that’s what I’m looking for, an end date for my in-ring wrestling career.”
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks Roman Reigns Could Break the Record For World Titles, Praises John Cena
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Rampage, Says It’s ‘Filler’ At This Point
- Paul Wight Recalls His 13,000 – 18,000 Calorie Diet During WWE Run
- Cody Rhodes Is ‘Concerned’ About Triple H Eventually Asking About His AEW Throne Smashing