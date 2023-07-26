Latest On Dustin Rhodes’ AEW Contract Length

A new report has an update on Dustin Rhodes’ AEW contract. Rhodes noted in an interview back in December that his contract would be up in July of this year. Fightful Select reports that this is no longer the case and Rhodes’ contract is up as of September of 2024.

There’s no word on whether an extension was signed or what else may have led to the new expiration date; all that was confirmed by the outlet is the date. Rhodes said in the original interview: