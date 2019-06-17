Latest Episode of Being the Elite Reveals Lucha Bros’ Mystery Partner For Fyter Fest, Mentions Xavier Woods, Cameo by Taya Valkyrie

The Young Bucks have released a new episode of their series Being the Elite, which reveals that the Laredo Kid will be the mystery partner of the Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix) against the Bucks and Kenny Omega at AEW Fyter Fest. The event happens on June 29 at Daytona Beach, Florida. Here’s the updated card:

* Hardcore Match: Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

* The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and Laredo Kid

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

The episode itself, #157 (“Viva Lost Tag Belts”), focuses on The Young Bucks heading to Mexico to defend their AAA tag titles against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix at AAA Verano de Escandalo. It was a defense they did not win. Other highlights include:

– Kenny Omega at E3, mad about the events of Double or Nothing. Xavier Woods is mentioned, who “owns Omega’s soul.”

– Christopher Daniels decides to take the match against CIMA after getting some advice from his dog.

– Sammy Guevara mocks Brandon Cutler for crying on camera, later says that every company needs a ‘job guy’.

– Taya Valkyrie makes a cameo, talking with Sonny Kiss.