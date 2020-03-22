wrestling / News

Latest Episode of Canvas 2 Canvas Features Drew McIntyre

March 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre is the subject of Rob Schamberger’s latest portrait in the new episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. You can see the video below of Schamberger painting McIntyre ahead of the latter’s match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36:

