Latest Episode of Canvas 2 Canvas Features Drew McIntyre
March 22, 2020 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre is the subject of Rob Schamberger’s latest portrait in the new episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. You can see the video below of Schamberger painting McIntyre ahead of the latter’s match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36:
