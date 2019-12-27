Matt Hardy Battles Ryzin In The ‘Woken Deletion’ (Video)

– Matt Hardy is back with episode six of ‘Free The Delete.’

In this episode, Matt battles Ryzin in the ‘Woken Deletion’ across the Hardy compound. Matt tests his “refurbished” abilities against a DIABOLICAL Devil that the ROAR (Reservoir Of Altering Rebirth) created. The battle ends up in the ring and Matt’s thirst for spots gets the better of him. The video concludes with the narrator stating the battle was not about deleting Ryzin, but was about deleting Woken Matt.

Watch the entire episode in the video below.