Latest Episode of NWA USA Online, Full Results Available

The NWA has shared the latest episode of NWA USA online, which features a match for the NWA Television title. You can find the full episode below, and results via Fightful:

* Non-Title: La Rebellion w/Damian 666 def. The Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango)

* Joe Galli interviewed Tyrus, who said he can beat Trevor Murdoch.

* Marshe Rockett thinks Jordan Clearwater will become TV champion. BLK Jeez says Tyrus will be NWA Champion.

* The Winner Becomes The Leader Of Pretty Empowered: Kenzie Paige def. Ella Envy and Roxy

* Gaagz The Gimp w/Father James Mitchell def. Caprice Coleman

* NWA World TV Title: AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater ends in a time-limit draw