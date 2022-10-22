wrestling / News
Latest Episode of NWA USA Online, Full Results Available
October 22, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA has shared the latest episode of NWA USA online, which features a match for the NWA Television title. You can find the full episode below, and results via Fightful:
* Non-Title: La Rebellion w/Damian 666 def. The Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG & Dirty Dango)
* Joe Galli interviewed Tyrus, who said he can beat Trevor Murdoch.
* Marshe Rockett thinks Jordan Clearwater will become TV champion. BLK Jeez says Tyrus will be NWA Champion.
* The Winner Becomes The Leader Of Pretty Empowered: Kenzie Paige def. Ella Envy and Roxy
* Gaagz The Gimp w/Father James Mitchell def. Caprice Coleman
* NWA World TV Title: AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater ends in a time-limit draw
