Various News: Latest Episode of Road to Double or Nothing, Satoshi Kojima Added To ROH War of the Worlds Tour
April 17, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has released episode 12 of their Road to Double or Nothing series, which you can watch below.
– Ring of Honor has announced that Satoshi Kojima has been added to the War of the Worlds tour.
NEW JAPAN LEGEND SATOSHI KOJIMA SIGNED FOR THE WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR! https://t.co/9nLgIamozs#ROHWOTW Tickets are on sale now to see the War of the Worlds Tour when it comes to a town near you!https://t.co/TK7t4IuHzx! #Buffalo #Toronto #GrandRapids #Chicago pic.twitter.com/m3z7KxhfR8
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 17, 2019