WWE News: Latest Episode of Ronda Rousey’s Dojo, Preview Of New WWE Figure It Out, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Drew McIntyre

June 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey

– The latest episode of Ronda Rousey’s Dojo is online, with Rousey teaching the Ukemi roll.

– WWE has released a preview for the second season of their series Figure It Out, featuring Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins and Heath Slater.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Drew McIntyre (34), Ahmed Johnson (56), Jaxson Ryker (37) and ODB (41).

