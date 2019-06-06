wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Episode of Ronda Rousey’s Dojo, Preview Of New WWE Figure It Out, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Drew McIntyre
June 6, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest episode of Ronda Rousey’s Dojo is online, with Rousey teaching the Ukemi roll.
– WWE has released a preview for the second season of their series Figure It Out, featuring Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins and Heath Slater.
.@ZackRyder and @TheCurtHawkins take @HeathSlaterOMRB on a painful stroll down memory lane in this preview clip from tomorrow’s ALL-NEW episode of #FigureItOut! pic.twitter.com/ExzGA8Irb4
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Drew McIntyre (34), Ahmed Johnson (56), Jaxson Ryker (37) and ODB (41).
