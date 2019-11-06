wrestling / News

WWE News: Latest Episode of The Bump Features Corey Graves and Carmella, WWE Now Looks At NXT Invasion, Booker T Promotes WWE Backstage

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The latest episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Corey Graves and Carmella talking about their relationship, as well as Graves’ new “After the Bell” podcast.

– A new video from WWE Now looks at the reaction to NXT’s Invasion of RAW and Smackdown this past week.

– Booker T has posted a video message to Twitter hyping his new show WWE Backstage, which had its official premiere last night on FS1.

