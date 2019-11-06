wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Episode of The Bump Features Corey Graves and Carmella, WWE Now Looks At NXT Invasion, Booker T Promotes WWE Backstage
November 6, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Corey Graves and Carmella talking about their relationship, as well as Graves’ new “After the Bell” podcast.
– A new video from WWE Now looks at the reaction to NXT’s Invasion of RAW and Smackdown this past week.
– Booker T has posted a video message to Twitter hyping his new show WWE Backstage, which had its official premiere last night on FS1.
The first one is in the books, join @ReneeYoungWWE, @BookerT5x, and the gang, every Tuesday at 11p ET on @FS1 for more @WWE Backstage. pic.twitter.com/hKpi6uD2Vz
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Natalya Discusses What Happened With The Delays In Saudi Arabia, Her Experience In The Country
- More Backstage News on Raw Talent Meeting Called by Vince McMahon, WWE Maintaining Stance of ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Mechanical Problems’
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW’s Thunderdome Match, Communication Issues Leading to Problems in the Match
- Cody on What Grade He Would Give AEW Dynamite So Far, If AEW Prioritizes Spotfest Wrestling Over Story, Bischoff’s Wrestling Buffet Concept