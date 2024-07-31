wrestling / News
Latest Episode of WWE Speed Now Online, Joaquin Wilde Advances
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, featuring Joaquin Wilde vs Axiom in a #1 contenders tournament match. Wilde ends up winning the match to advance. He will face the winner of Pete Dunne vs. Julius Creed, which happens Friday.
🚨⏲ The time has come for a brand new #WWESpeed, exclusively on @X!@Axiom_WWE and @joaquinwilde_ battle it out in the No. 1 Contender's Tournament! Who will advance in the race to challenge @AndradeElIdolo for his title? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vZrQUwkRng
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024
