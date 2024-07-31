wrestling / News

Latest Episode of WWE Speed Now Online, Joaquin Wilde Advances

July 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, featuring Joaquin Wilde vs Axiom in a #1 contenders tournament match. Wilde ends up winning the match to advance. He will face the winner of Pete Dunne vs. Julius Creed, which happens Friday.

