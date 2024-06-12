wrestling / News
Latest Episode of WWE Speed Now Online, Championship Match Set For Friday
June 12, 2024 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, as Andrade and Tommaso Ciampa battle for a shot at the Speed championship. Andrade eventually wins the match, and he will face Ricochet this Friday on a special episode. You can watch the match below.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@AndradeElIdolo squares off against @CiampaWWE! Who will leave victorious? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YQc37zJi5U
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Ricochet, Creative Pitch Made for One Last TV Appearance
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bad State Of WCW In 2000, Hulk Hogan-Billy Kidman Feud
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- Greg Gagne Recalls Bringing Hulk Hogan To AWA, What Led To Company’s Fall