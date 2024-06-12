wrestling / News

Latest Episode of WWE Speed Now Online, Championship Match Set For Friday

June 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, as Andrade and Tommaso Ciampa battle for a shot at the Speed championship. Andrade eventually wins the match, and he will face Ricochet this Friday on a special episode. You can watch the match below.

