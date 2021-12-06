Latest On Expectation Within WWE About Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly’s Futures

A new report has some details on the expectation within WWE about Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly’s futures with the company. Fightful Select reports that the assumption of many people in the company is that neither man will be around after this week is up.

As has been reported, both Gargano and O’Reilly — who are competing at NXT WarGames tonight — have been offered multi-year deals, and WWE communicated that it wants their services.

Some talent told the outlet that the two are expected to be backstage at Tuesday’s NXT, so they weren’t doing farewells to the two qute yet. It’s not specified whether they are booked for NXT, though one “source high up” in the company suggested that the “worst case scenario” was that even if both re-signed, one would take some time off.

That said, the overall belief among those spoken it is that both contracts will expire and at least one will leave the company after they explore their potential options.