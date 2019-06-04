wrestling / News

Latest Firefly Funhouse Segment Features Devil Vince (Video)

June 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse

– The latest Firefly Funhouse video is online, with Bray Wyatt encountering a devil puppet version of Vince McMahon and more. You can see the video below, which features Wyatt trying some exercise in and offer some inspirational words before the horned WWE CEO pops his head through the door and nearly fires Bray and his friend “Huskus” before Bray promises they’ll get their act together. They then do the “muscle dance” to lose weight:

