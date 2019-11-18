wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Free the Delete Teases Return of Broken Matt Hardy, Adam Cole’s Top 5 NXT Moments, Top WWE TV Moments of the Week
– Matt Hardy has posted a new episode of ‘Free the Delete’ online, in which he is visited by Vanguard-1 and asks to be taken back to 2016. This was, according to Matt, when he was the “hottest act in the business.” The series has been teasing the return of Broken Matt Hardy, although it’s unknown if that will happen on WWE TV or not.
– The latest NXT Top 5 looks at the top five NXT moments from Adam Cole so far.
– FOX Sports has posted a new video look at last week’s best moments from RAW, Smackdown and NXT.
