Latest Health Update On Daughters of Jay Briscoe, More Improvement Shown

In a post to Facebook last night (via PWInsider), a friend of the Briscoe family offered a health update on Gracie and JJ, the daughters of Jay Briscoe. Briscoe was tragically killed in a car accident last month, which also caused serious injuries to his daughters.

It was noted that nine-year-old JJ was officially released from the hospital and is now home. She has to wear a neck and back brace for four more weeks, which will then be surgically removed. She will continue to need physical therapy as well.

Twelve-year-old Gracie is still at the hospital but will be moved to the rehab floor soon. She is working in PT to regain the use of her legs below the knee. While she has feeling in her legs, she can’t move them below the knees. In a more positive update, she said that her leg “felt normal” after previously tingling nonstop, suggesting the nerve damage was healing.

The fundraiser for the girls is still active and can be found here. The goal of $200,000 was surpassed as the campaign has $337,287.