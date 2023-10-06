Latest Health Update on Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been out of action since this past May, when she hurt her foot at NJPW Resurgence. She has been quiet on the injury and her status since then, outside of appearing in the crowd at AEW All In. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mone has been seen out of her walking boot, which would indicate progress. However, she hasn’t given any updates on how far along that progress is.

Mone teased an AEW Full Gear appearance yesterday noting she would show up “if I’m free.”