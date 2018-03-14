The Latest Injury Updates on Jeff Hardy & Dean Ambrose

– Jeff Hardy has his final scheduled physical therapy appointment today, rehabbing his torn labrum and rotator cuff. Hardy was scheduled to visit the WWE Performance Center to work off ring rust and prepare for an in-ring return this month. Those plans may have changed following Hardy’s legal issues from last weekend.

– Dean Ambrose will be heading back to Birmingham, Alabama later this week to check his progress following surgery to repair his triceps back in December.

