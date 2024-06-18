Latest On Joe Hendry Potentially Making NXT Appearance

A new report has some details on the possibility of Joe Hendry making an appearance in NXT via TNA’s crossover with WWE. Tonight’s episode of NXT will feature a 25-man battle royal to determine Trick Williams’ next opponent for the NXT Championship, and Cody Rhodes said last week that “multiple locker rooms” would be involved. That’s led to speculation that Hendry, one of TNA’s most popular performers right now, could make an appearance.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that TNA talent are expected to be involved in the match. Hendry is not confirmed to be appearing, though the report notes that he has been discussed in NXT as possibility appearing. As previously reported, the references to Hendry (via “Say his name and he appears”) have been intentional and planned out, and the new report notes that Hendry has a number of admirers on NXT who love his comedic talents and charisma.

One WWE talent said they’d be “shocked” if Hendry wasn’t planned for an appearance at one point and that not including him in the current crossover would be a “lapse of judgment.” The belief among talent is that the crossover is not over by a long shot.

When asked whether Shawn Michaels would put the NXT Championship on a non-contracted talent, one NXT source said that he “would make anyone a number one contender, not a champion” based on recent booking.