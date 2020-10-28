Latest on Kylie Rae’s Impact Status Following Bound For Glory

Kylie Rae’s missing out on Bound For Glory was a big headline over this past weekend, and a new report on her status in the company is online. As as has been reported, Rae did not appear at the Bound For Glory taping and Impact promoted her right up until the match, when Su Yung took her place and beat Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

According to the latest from Fightful Select, there’s no negative on Rae from Impact’s side and the promotion hopes she can return in the future. They kept a lot of storyline open-ended in the tapings that took place this week in case she can make the November 17th through the 20th tapings, but are not pressuring her to do so. As of Tuesday morning, none of the roster that had spoken with Fightful had heard from her.

Rae reportedly did not give an explanation for her absence and just “disappeared.” When contacted after the show, she was said to be “physically fine.” On this week’s Impact, it was suggested in storyline that something “happened” to her with Deonna Purrazzo’s barrister RD Evans suggesting that Su Yung may have had something to do with it.