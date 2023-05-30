Latest On Mercedes Mone’s Injury, Mone Made Call To Change NJPW Resurgence Finish

A new report has additional details on Mercedes Mone’s injury at NJPW Resurgence, including who made the call to change the finish of the match. As previously reported, Mone was originally scheduled to defeat Willow Nightingale for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at the show, but the finish was changed after the injury and Nightingale picked up the win. According to Fightful Select, Mone herself was the one who called for the match to end and the finish to be changed once she realized she’d been injured.

The site reports that the Championship was created with Mone in mind. NJPW is currently under the impression that Mone’s injury was a severe sprain to her ankle without a break, though those close to Mone have said there is a sprain and potentially a break. There was too much swelling immediately to know for sure the status of the injury, and everyone is hoping to have a more definitive diagnosis once the swelling has gone down. Mone was said to be in a lot of pain after the match, with Tamina and others helping her through the back.

As of now, there’s no word on any imminent matches for her planned due to her injury.