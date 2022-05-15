Latest on MJF’s Relationship With AEW, No Apparent Contract Talks Yet

A new report has some updates on MJF’s relationship with AEW and whether they’re in talks on a new contract. As was reported last week, there is still some frustration between MJF and the company stemming from issues MJF has with his contract and the heated conversation that he and Tony Khan had over an interview the star gave with Ariel Helwani without informing AEW. Fightful Select reports that as of now, there has been no word of contract negotiations between the two yet, though there have been overtures made by AEW to begin such talks which MJF hasn’t yet outright addressed.

According to the report, there has been no word of a specific contract offered to the star nor anything in particular that he is pushing for. MJF reportedly doesn’t talk about his contract with others backstage and Tony Khan typically keeps things like this quiet, though one talent said that Khan told them he would “obviously be willing” to pay MJF a rate comparable to other top names.

The report also notes that within the company, there have been a variety of takes on the matter. Some they spoke to said that they believe MJF has outperformed his contract, though others believe that it would set a bad precedent to rework a deal. Several deals have been reworked in the past, but only with the addition of time to the contract length. It’s been confirmed MJF’s side that the there is no expectation of getting more money without an extension of some kind, as “contracts don’t work like that.”

It was also clarified that there has been no word of Cody Rhodes reaching out to AEW talent for a potential inroad to WWE, despite rumors to the contrary.