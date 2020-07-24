wrestling / News
Various News: Latest MLW Pulp Fusion Online, WWE Stock Down
– The latest episode of MLW Pulp Fusion is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:
The self-proclaimed Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday invites us to his Martha’s Vineyard compound as relaxes and reflects on his next rumored title fight.
The National Openweight Champ Alex Hammerstone is ten days away from the first annual Hammerstone Invitational Bodybuilding event. Will Hammerman make it or will the intense training and dieting topple the master of Muscle Mountain?
World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich chime in on their thoughts of MLW doing a “Wrestle Island” event… in Hawaii?!
Salina de la Renta hits the spa as she ponders the future of Promociones Dorado.
“Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne are hit with a massive setback on their summer vacation.
Injustice talks about Myron’s new album while Jordan Oliver stays focused on a fight with World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu.
Konnan makes an offer that will shock the world.
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.56 on Thursday, down $0.37 (0.81%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.06% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks and The Blade ‘Messed Up’ After Falls Count Anywhere Match
- Muhammad Hassan Doesn’t Think He Could Play His Character In 2020, Says It Was Insensitive
- Eric Young on Leaving TNA For WWE, What Went Wrong in WWE, Says Vince McMahon ‘Made a Mistake’ With Him
- Kevin Dunn Reportedly Upset About Spots In Extreme Rules Match