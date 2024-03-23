Latest On Motor City Machine Guns’ TNA Contract Status

A new report has some new details on the Motor City Machine Guns’ TNA contracts being up soon. As previously reported, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin’s contract were expected to come up at the end of this month and are not working April’s post-TNA Rebellion TV tapings.

According to PWInsider, the two will be free of their TNA contracts at the start of April. Some people in the company expect them to exit while others are hoping they can be talked into staying, but there’s no confirmation either way.

As noted yesterday, Shelly filed trademarks for the team’s name as well as “MCMG.”