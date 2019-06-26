wrestling / News

Various News: Latest NJPW Road To G1 Climax Focuses on KENTA, The Bella Twins Watch Their 2014 Match, Charlotte and Bayley Set For Signing

– The latest edition of NJPW Road to G1 Climax 29 features a look at KENTA, who debuted at Dominion and will be part of this year’s tournament.

– Charlotte Flair and Bayley will sign autographs on Friday at Comic-Con Seattle.

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video looking at their match against each other from Hell in a Cell 2014.

