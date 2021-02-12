wrestling / News
Latest NXT Injury Report Includes Updates On Candice LeRae, Tommaso Ciampa, More
The latest NXT injury report is available, and it features injury updates on several superstars, including Candice LeRae, Tomaso Ciampa, and others. Here are the full details on the injuries, which as usual, is a mix of kayfabe and real injuries:
* Candice LeRae is currently listed as day-to-day due to a neck injury after taking the Eclipse from Ember Moon.
* Tommaso Ciampa is dealing with a shoulder injury but is medically cleared as tolerated.
* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde are both dealing with injuries from their interaction with Karrion Kross, but the two stars are medically cleared to compete.
* Kayden Carter is currently listed as day-to-day due to a back injury suffered during the attack by Xia Li.
Get the latest on the status of @CandiceLeRae, @NXTCiampa and more in this week’s #WWENXT Injury Report. pic.twitter.com/5yxwgofsjD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 12, 2021
