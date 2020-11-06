Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Killian Dain, Drake Maverick, & More

The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Killian Dain, Drake Maverick, and more. You can see the full video and a summary below:

* Killian Dain is not cleared after he suffered multiple facial contusions as well as oral lacerations after Pete Dunne slammed a car door into his head.

* Drake Maverick is being monitored and is currently listed as cleared after suffering body contusions and bruises during the attack by Pat McAfee’s alliance.

* Akeem Young suffered a hyper-extended arm at the hands of Timothy Thatcher during Thatcher’s “Thatch as Thatch Can” segment.