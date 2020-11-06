wrestling / News
Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Killian Dain, Drake Maverick, & More
November 5, 2020 | Posted by
The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Killian Dain, Drake Maverick, and more. You can see the full video and a summary below:
* Killian Dain is not cleared after he suffered multiple facial contusions as well as oral lacerations after Pete Dunne slammed a car door into his head.
* Drake Maverick is being monitored and is currently listed as cleared after suffering body contusions and bruises during the attack by Pat McAfee’s alliance.
* Akeem Young suffered a hyper-extended arm at the hands of Timothy Thatcher during Thatcher’s “Thatch as Thatch Can” segment.
