Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne & More

The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Timothy Thatcher, and Indi Hartwell. You can see the full video and a summary below:

* Dunne and O’Reilly are both medically cleared to compete as symptoms allow despite dealing with bruises and soreness as a result of their ladder match on this week’s show.

* Thatcher suffered a possible broken nose during his match with Kushida. Thatcher was referred to a plastic surgeon for further diagnosis.

* Hartwell suffered strained neck muscles from taking the Eclipse from Ember Moon. She is not medically cleared and her status is day to day.