Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Rhea Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez, More

The latest NXT injury report is online with updated on several stars after NXT New Year’s Evil including Rhea Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez, and more. You can see the full video and a summary below of the report, which is a mix of kayfabe and real injuries as always:

* Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez are not medically cleared due to bruises and contusions from their Last Woman Standing match and are listed as day-to-day.

* Camp noted that Timothy Thatcher is expected to return soon after his injury suffered in training, which is reportedly purely a storyline.

* Katrina Cortez has facial bruising after her loss to Xia Li and is not medically cleared.

* Austin Theory is described as cleared after his groin injury from Shotzi Blackheart.

* Camp mention that there is no further update on Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor, both of whom were hospitalized after their NXT Championship match.