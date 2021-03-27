wrestling / News
Latest NXT Injury Report Features Updates On Io Shirai, Drake Maverick, Jessi Kamea
March 26, 2021 | Posted by
The latest NXT injury report is available, and it features updates on Io Shirai, Drake Maverick, and Jessi Kamea. Here are the full details on the injuries, which as always includes a mix of kayfabe and real injuries:
– Shirai suffered a lower back injury from Raquel Gonzalez’ powerbomb into the table on NXT. She is, however, still cleared to defend her title against Gonzalez at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.
– Drake Maverick is day-to-day after suffering several internal injuries in WALTER’s destruction of him on NXT.
– Kamea is also day-to-day due to the ankle injury that forced her own of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Cody & Brandi Rhodes’ New Reality Show On TNT, AEW Wanting To Grow Female Audience
- Lance Storm Reacts To News That Peacock Will Censor WWE Content
- Peacock To Review 17,000 Hours of WWE Content, WWE Network Removing Same Content
- Dean Malenko On His Battle With Parkinson’s Disease, The Emotional & Physical Challenges In Everyday Life