Latest NXT Injury Report Features Updates On Io Shirai, Drake Maverick, Jessi Kamea

The latest NXT injury report is available, and it features updates on Io Shirai, Drake Maverick, and Jessi Kamea. Here are the full details on the injuries, which as always includes a mix of kayfabe and real injuries:

– Shirai suffered a lower back injury from Raquel Gonzalez’ powerbomb into the table on NXT. She is, however, still cleared to defend her title against Gonzalez at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.

– Drake Maverick is day-to-day after suffering several internal injuries in WALTER’s destruction of him on NXT.

– Kamea is also day-to-day due to the ankle injury that forced her own of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match.