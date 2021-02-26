wrestling / News

Latest NXT Injury Report Includes Updates On Kyle O’Reilly, Wes Lee, More

February 26, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
The latest NXT injury report is available, and it features updates on Kyle O’Reilly, Wes Lee, and more. Here are the details on the injuries, which as always, includes a mix of kayfabe and real injuries:

* As mentioned on this week’s edition of NXT, Kyle O’Reilly does indeed have a herniated disc after the attack from Adam Cole and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

* Wes Lee suffered a broken hand after being attacked by Grizzled Young Veterans, and he is not medically cleared to return to action.

* Kacy Catanzaro suffered a leg injury in her match with Xia Lia, with Catanzaro not medically cleared as she awaits more information on the extent of the injury.

* Leon Ruff aggravated his previous back and neck injuries after another attack from Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

You can watch the full NXT injury report below.

