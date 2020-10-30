Latest NXT Injury Report Offers Updates On Candice LeRae, Kyle O’Reilly, More

The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giveing updates on Candice LeRae, Kyle O’Reilly, Damian Priest, and Cameron Grimes. You can see the full video and a summary below.

* Following her fall off the top of the ladder in the main event of last night’s NXT Halloween Havoc, LeRae is has knee and back injuries. She is considered day-to-day but is expected to medically cleared by next week.

* Kyle O’Reilly took back, hand, and face injuries and is not medically cleared after he was attacked by Pete Dunne and then by Dunne, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pat McAfee.

* Damian Priest suffered a shoulder injury during his Devil’s Playground match with Johnny Gargano, which saw Gargano win the NXT North American Championship. He is cleared and is curently day-to-day.

* Finally, Cameron Grimes is medically cleared but listed as day-to-day with upper body injuries from his Haunted House of Terror loss to Dexter Lumis.