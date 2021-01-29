Latest NXT Injury Report Shares Updates On Finn Balor, Curt Stallion, More

WWE has released the latest NXT Injury Report, which shares updates on several superstars, including NXT Champion Finn Balor. Here’s the summary of the injuries, which as usual, are a mix of kayfabe and real injuries:

* Curt Stallion should be medically cleared for his NXT Cruiserweight Title match with Santos Escobar despite suffering a neck injury at the hands of Legado del Fantasma.

* Jessi Kamea is dealing with injuries to both her chest and back after taking a clothesline and powerbomb from Raquel Gonzalex, but she is medically cleared to compete.

* Finn Balor has two fractured fingers after the attack by Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch, but Balor is still medically cleared to compete as tolerated.

You can watch the full NXT Injury Report video below.