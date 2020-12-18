Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Rhea Ripley

The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Rhea Ripley after this week’s NXT. You can see the full video and a summary below:

* Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne both sustained bruises and contusions in their match to determine the #1 contender for Finn Balor’s NXT Championship. O’Reilly won the match and will face Balor at New Year’s Evil. Neither competitor’s injuries are said to be serious.

* Rhea Ripley suffered both ear trauma and skin disfigurement in her match against Toni Storm on this week’s show.