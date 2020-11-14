wrestling / News

Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Tyler Breeze, Fandango & More

November 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Injury Report

The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Drake Maverick, and August Grey. You can see the full video and a summary below:

* Fandango, Breeze, and Maverick were all given updates following their brawl with Pat McAfee’s new group. Maverick and Fandango have abrasions and body contusions and are cleared as symptoms allow, while Breeze suffered facial bruising and will need to be looked at again once it subsides.

* Agust Grey was experiencing back pain after his altercation with Timothy Thatcher but is cleared to compete and will do so on 205 Live tonight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drake Maverick, Fandango, NXT, Tyler Breeze, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading