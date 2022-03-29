wrestling / News

Latest NXT Stand and Deliver Betting Odds: Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler, More

March 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

NXT Stand and Deliver takes place on Saturday, and the latest betting odds show the latest favored competitors in the NXT Title match and more. You can see the updated betting odds below courtesy of Bet Online.

Bron Breakker is the heavy favorite to defeat Dolph Ziggler and regain the NXT Championship, while Mandy Rose is a slight favorite to retain the NXT Women’s Championship with Cora Jade not too far behind. The Creed Brothers are favored to win the NXT Tag Team Championships, while Tommaso Ciampa and Gunther are favored in their matches.

NXT Championship Match Winner
Bron Breakker: -1200 (1/12)
Dolph Ziggler (c): +600 (6/1)

NXT Women’s Championship Match Winner
Mandy Rose (c): -110 (10/11)
Cora Jade: +225 (9/4)
Io Shirai: +300 (3/1)
Kay Lee Ray: +350 (7/2)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Creed Brothers: -200 (1/2)
Imperium (c): +175 (7/4)
MSK:: +475 (19/4)

Singles Match Winner
Tommaso Ciampa: -350 (2/7)
Tony D’Angelo: +225 (9/4)

Singles Match Winner
Gunther: -900 (1/9)
LA Knight: +500 (5/1)

