wrestling / News
Latest NXT Stand and Deliver Betting Odds: Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler, More
NXT Stand and Deliver takes place on Saturday, and the latest betting odds show the latest favored competitors in the NXT Title match and more. You can see the updated betting odds below courtesy of Bet Online.
Bron Breakker is the heavy favorite to defeat Dolph Ziggler and regain the NXT Championship, while Mandy Rose is a slight favorite to retain the NXT Women’s Championship with Cora Jade not too far behind. The Creed Brothers are favored to win the NXT Tag Team Championships, while Tommaso Ciampa and Gunther are favored in their matches.
NXT Championship Match Winner
Bron Breakker: -1200 (1/12)
Dolph Ziggler (c): +600 (6/1)
NXT Women’s Championship Match Winner
Mandy Rose (c): -110 (10/11)
Cora Jade: +225 (9/4)
Io Shirai: +300 (3/1)
Kay Lee Ray: +350 (7/2)
NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Creed Brothers: -200 (1/2)
Imperium (c): +175 (7/4)
MSK:: +475 (19/4)
Singles Match Winner
Tommaso Ciampa: -350 (2/7)
Tony D’Angelo: +225 (9/4)
Singles Match Winner
Gunther: -900 (1/9)
LA Knight: +500 (5/1)
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Memories Of Scott Hall Outside The Ring, How Hall’s WCW Nitro Debut Changed Wrestling
- MJF and Tony Khan Reportedly Had ‘Heated’ Discussion Over Recent Interview
- Bret Hart Reflects On Steve Austin Match At WWE WrestleMania 13, Talks Austin Wrestling At WrestleMania 38
- MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars