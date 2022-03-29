Latest NXT Stand and Deliver Betting Odds: Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler, More

NXT Stand and Deliver takes place on Saturday, and the latest betting odds show the latest favored competitors in the NXT Title match and more. You can see the updated betting odds below courtesy of Bet Online.

Bron Breakker is the heavy favorite to defeat Dolph Ziggler and regain the NXT Championship, while Mandy Rose is a slight favorite to retain the NXT Women’s Championship with Cora Jade not too far behind. The Creed Brothers are favored to win the NXT Tag Team Championships, while Tommaso Ciampa and Gunther are favored in their matches.

NXT Championship Match Winner

Bron Breakker: -1200 (1/12)

Dolph Ziggler (c): +600 (6/1)

NXT Women’s Championship Match Winner

Mandy Rose (c): -110 (10/11)

Cora Jade: +225 (9/4)

Io Shirai: +300 (3/1)

Kay Lee Ray: +350 (7/2)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Creed Brothers: -200 (1/2)

Imperium (c): +175 (7/4)

MSK:: +475 (19/4)

Singles Match Winner

Tommaso Ciampa: -350 (2/7)

Tony D’Angelo: +225 (9/4)

Singles Match Winner

Gunther: -900 (1/9)

LA Knight: +500 (5/1)