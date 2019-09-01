Latest on AEW TNT Series Name, How Show Will Use Wrestlers, Christmas Plan

PWInsider reports that with the All Out PPV behind them, AEW will be announcing more details on their TNT series, including the official name of the show, soon.

The current plan for the show is to not use the same wrestlers on the show each week in hopes of not only maintaining the health of the wrestlers, but also giving each episode something new to promote.

With Christmas falling on a Wednesday this year, AEW will not air that night since TNT will be airing their usual Christmas Story marathon.