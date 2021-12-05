wrestling / News
Latest On Brian Cage’s AEW Status
December 5, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has an update on Brian Cage’s status in AEW. Fightful Select reports that Cage, who hasn’t had a match on AEW TV since he lost an FTW Championship Match against Ricky Starks in October, is still with the company.
Cage was reportedly backstage at AEW Dynamite this past week, and wrestled several matches on the Jericho Cruise in late October that were filmed. No word on when those might air.
