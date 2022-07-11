Latest On Bryan Danielson’s Health Status

A new report has an update on Bryan Danielson’s health after being injured at AEW Double Or Nothing. As reported last month, Danielson is out of action after he was hurt during the Anarchy in the Arena match at the May PPV. He has yet to be cleared to return to the ring, and Dave Meltzer noted on the Saturday Night’s Main Event podcast (per Wrestling Inc, Tony Khan is being more careful with the handling of him.

According to the report, Danielson is recovered from the reported concussion he suffered but given his history with the injury, Khan has yet to clear him. Danielson was pulled from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts due to the concerns..

There’s no word on when Danielson may return to the ring.