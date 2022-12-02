Latest On CM Punk in AEW and His Contract Status

With the Elite mocking CM Punk on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, this has led to rumors that Punk may not be done with AEW after all. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that according to all accounts, there is little chance of Punk sticking around to feud with the Elite. Those close to the situation actually said the program has ‘no chance’ of happening.

Punk is still under contract to AEW and being paid. According to sources close to Punk, the hold up on his release is all on AEW’s end. Punk was described as being “ready and willing to move to his next project.”