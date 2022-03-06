Latest On Jeff Hardy Potentially Signing With AEW

Fightful Select reports that Jeff Hardy will soon be joining AEW and is scheduled to be at this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, though it’s unknown if he will on the actual TV broadcast. Hardy recently said he was going to AEW and the working plan has been for him to debut quickly once AEW was assured that substance abuse isn’t what led to his WWE release.

Fightful’s sources support what the Hardy family has claimed, which is that Jeff passed a breathalyzer and a drug test, and that WWE offered him rehab before those results came in. Hardy declined the rehab offer, which led to WWE releasing him. WWE then tried to get Jeff back with the company by offering him a Hall of Fame induction. A source told Fightful that WWE “jumped the gun” on Jeff’s release.

Matt Hardy leaving Private Party on Dynamite a few weeks ago was reportedly a “direct response” to Jeff’s final WWE match and the start of a fracture that will lead to an eventual storyline.