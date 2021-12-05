Latest On Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE Contract Expiration Date

A new report has details on when Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE contract is set to expire, and it is soon. PWInsider reports that if the NXT star does not re-sign, this will be the final week for him in NXT.

As previously noted, O’Reilly’s contract was set to expire this month and WWE has expressed interest in keeping him on. O’Reilly teams with Von Wagner against Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships at tonight’s NXT WarGames.